Barbers and Washermen get tools on Gudur’s birthday

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy distributed tools and kits to hundreds of barbers and washermen of the Bhuvanagiri Assembly consituency marking the 59th birthday celebrations.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman participated as chief guests in the programme and appreciated Narayana Reddy for dedicating his birthday to service of the needy.

Mr. Sanjay said helping the people who have been practising their respective trades was the need of the hour and appreciated him for celebrating the birthday in a novel way. He also inaugurated the blood donation camp organised on the occasion and about 59 persons, symbolising the 59th birthday donated blood.

In his address, Dr K Laxman said that BJP considered itself as a service organisation than a political party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers himself as the chief servant of the people than Prime Minister of the country. He said Mr. Narayan Reddy was following the footsteps of Mr. Modi and the service oriented ideology of the Prime Minister.

Thanking the people Mr. Narayan Reddy informed that during the Covid pandemic period Gudur Narayana Reddy Foundation had arranged plasma for about 12,000 Covid patients through Telangana Plasma Donors Association. He said he would strive to provide employment to 50,000 people in future. He said that tools would be distributed to about 1,200 washermen and barbers of Bhuavanagiri Assembly consituency.