Bar Council of India’s nod for Manuu to offer law courses in Urdu

Published - June 21, 2024 07:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Maulana Azad National Urdu University is offering law courses from the current academic year following a nod for the same by the Bar Council of India. Manuu officials received the letter of approval on Monday, according to the Registrar, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Ishtiaque Ahmed. The courses offered include: B.A. LL.B (Hons.) (5 years), LL.B ( 3 Years), Master of Law (LL.M)( 1 Year) and Ph.D. in Law. The development is an important milestone for the Hyderabad-based university where Urdu language teaching for higher studies began in Osmania University.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee headed by Member of Parliament Vivek Thakur had advocated and recommended starting law education in vernacular languages of the country under the New Education Policy 2020.

Manuu has obtained permission to start LLB and LLM courses after fulfilling all the conditions of Bar Council of India said Vice-Chancellor Syed Ainul Hasan welcoming the development.

