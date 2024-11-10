Bar an equal partner in the administration of justice: Telangana HC Chief Justice Alok Aradhe

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe on Sunday said technology has to be infused in the administration of justice, which is an ever-evolving process. It is the court’s duty to ensure speedy and effective justice to the litigants and the Bar is an equal partner in administration of justice, he added.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the construction of 10+2 courts building complex, including PoCSO and Family courts, on the premises of the District Court Complex in Karimnagar on Sunday. He also laid the foundation stone for the construction of 20 residential quarters for judicial officers in the town.

Telangana High Court Judge and Administrative Judge of Karimnagar District K. Lakshman, Telangana High Court judges T. Vinod Kumar, B. Vijaysen Reddy, N.V. Shravan Kumar, E.V. Venugopal, Pulla Karthik and J.J. Sreenivas Rao, Principal District and Sessions Judge of Karimnagar B. Prathima and others were present.

To reduce delay in serving summons in criminal cases, an ‘end step’ (wherein the accused will be served the summons digitally with the help of police) will be launched shortly, Justice Alok Aradhe said.

He added that the foundation of judicial system is the faith and trust of the litigants in the administration of justice. The court complex would be a beacon of hope and a symbol of dedication to delivering justice in an efficient and effective manner, he said.

Justice Alok Aradhe said Telangana is one of the few high courts with a more than 100% case-clearance ratio. In Karimnagar district court, most matrimonial disputes were sorted out through mediation, he noted, highlighting the importance of an alternative mode of resolution of disputes under Section 89 of the Code of Civil Procedure.

Former Telangana High Court Judge Ponugoti Naveen Rao, the architect behind the ‘Nyay Nirman’, a design of court building complexes, was felicitated on the occasion.

State Bar Council member K. Lakshman Kumar, Karimnagar District Bar Association president P.V. Rajkumar and general secretary Bethi Mahender Reddy among others were present.