Banswada Auto Nagar to be developed in 14 acres

Pocharam Srinivas Reddy | Photo Credit: File photo

July 06, 2022 19:03 IST

It will generate jobs to about 3,000 people: Speaker

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that Auto Nagar at Banswada would be developed in about 14.26 acres with the help of Telangana State Industries Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), through which employment would be provided for about 3,000 people.

Addressing a gathering after laying foundation stone for ‘Banswada Auto Nagar’ at Banswada town in Kamareddy district on Wednesday, Mr. Srinivas Reddy said that about ₹ 3 crore was paid to farmers for land acquisition.

“TRS working president and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao has been focusing on industrial growth in the State. Permissions were accorded for about 20,000 industries in the State. Employment was provided for about 6 lakh people in the Information Technology and 16 lakh in the industries wing,” said Mr. Srinivas Reddy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Speaker said that his son Bhaskar Reddy has been offering coaching for about 1,000 youths in attending various competitive examinations and spent about ₹ 2 crore for this purpose.