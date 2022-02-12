Banned tobacco products seized, 2 held

HYDERABAD

The special operations team of LB Nagar police along with Ghatkesar officials arrested two persons and seized 44 bags of banned tobacco products.

The duo, Kota Srinivas and Barigalla Satish of Hanamkonda, had procured the material in Karnataka and were transporting it to Warangal, police said. They were arrested after their SUV was intercepted near ORR toll plaza at Ghatkesar on Saturday.

According to the police, Srinivas was a habitual offender and was arrested several times in related violations of procuring and distributing banned and processed tobacco products. He used to buy gutka from Karnataka and stored them at his soft drinks shop in Warangal to be distributed to his organised network of dealers in the districts.

Police said he was earlier booked in the police limits of Subedari, Khazipet and Sadashivpet. The duo was booked under various provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.