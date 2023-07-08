Banned cigarettes worth ₹32.50 lakh seized 

July 08, 2023 04:07 am | Updated 04:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

Sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (West) arrested two persons, Sri Ram and G. Venkatramana, managers of VRL Logistic Ltd Transport, Basheerbagh, for reportedly transporting banned cigarettes for a commission. The police seized banned cigarettes worth about ₹32.50 lakh from their possession.

The duo, police said, worked hand in glove with one Mazheruddin Javeed and took his orders for purchase of the cigarettes at a low price in Patna for selling them here at a premium.

The police seized 159 cartons of the banned cigarettes while it was being transported from the premises of VRL logistics at Basheerbagh and Mailardevpally.

An investigation was opened by Abids police and Mailardevpally police.

