Banks total deposits grew by ₹96,547 crore during 2023-24

Banks informed the Ministers that the total deposits grew by ₹96,547 crore during 2023-24 and were pegged at ₹7.79 lakh crore. Total advances registered impressive growth by ₹1.62 lakh crore and advances by all banks reached ₹9.79 crore. The CD ratio continued to be above 100 per cent reaching 125.53 per cent from 119.16 per cent during fiscal 2023-24.

Banks disbursed short-term production loans amounting to ₹64,940 crore achieving 88.42 per cent of the annual target while disbursement as investment credit to agriculture and allied sectors was ₹47,935 crore achieving 121.89 per cent of the targets. Education loans amounted to ₹785 crore and housing loans were ₹4,069 crore under priority sector lending during the current fiscal while loans to MSME sector was ₹1.07 lakh crore achieving 197 per cent of the target.

At the same time, ₹10,905 crore was sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana Scheme achieving 102 per cent of annual target and banks together disbursed ₹2.28 lakh crore to various sections of borrowers under priority sector.

On the financial inclusion front, steps were taken to see that there were no unbanked rural centres in the State. Under social security schemes, over 1.51 crore customers were covered under PMSBY, 65.26 lakh under PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and another 19.21 lakh subscribed for Atal Pension Yojana Scheme.