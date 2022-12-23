Banks told to return higher interest collected on loans of SHGs

December 23, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - hyderabad

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao on Friday asked banks to return interest component of loans which was collected in excess of RBI norms from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) with interest within a month.

The interest rate for SHGs should be implemented as per RBI guidelines only, Mr. Rao told a meeting of State-level bankers committee here on Friday.

Mr. Rao said the SHGs in the State had earned the reputation of timely repayment of loans in full. But, some banks were collecting excess interest from them.

He reminded banks that they were also collecting ₹500 to ₹5,000 as processing, inspection, portfolio and maintenance charges. They were unwarranted because the staff of Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty handled mobilisation, MCP preparation, documentation, monitoring and recovery services on behalf of banks. Therefore, the banks were themselves liable to pay a certain percentage of interest to village organisers and mandal and district-level federations of SHGs.

Mr. Rao regretted that the interest rates and inspection, processing and documentation charges were not uniform within the branch network of banks. In this context, he sought a report from the SLBC.

He demanded higher disbursal of loans for education, health, housing, agriculture and its allied activities and priority sectors. Banks should not reject loan applications for dairy and fisheries projects. Similarly, oil palm, MSMEs and bridge loans should be encouraged.

The meeting was attended by Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K. Ramakrishna Rao, SLBC Convenor Debashish Mitra, president Amit Jingran, NABARD Chief General Manager Chintala Susheela, RBI Deputy General Manager K.S. Chakravarthy and representatives of all banks, farmers and small industries.