Banks told not to withhold Rythu Bandhu amounts

Reported cases of amounts adjusted against old dues

The State government has issued clear instructions to banks against withholding the amounts credited in the farmers’ accounts under Rythu Bandhu scheme.

The instructions follow reports on instances that some banks were not allowing farmers to withdraw their Rythu Bandhu amount and were adjusting the same against old dues. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is understood to have taken a serious view of the reports and asked the Finance department officials to hold an emergency meeting with bankers.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, accompanied by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, and Finance Principal Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, convened a meeting with bankers on Tuesday. The meeting asked the bankers to credit back any amount withheld or adjusted into the farmers’ accounts at the earliest.

When bankers said no such instructions to withhold the Rythu Bandhu amounts were issued, Mr. Harish Rao wanted strict instructions to be issued to bank branches against withholding/adjusting funds meant for Rythu Bandhu. District collectors on their part were directed the monitor the situation at the district level while a State level team would monitor the issues being faced by farmers.

In addition, toll free numbers – 18002001001 and 04033671300 – would be set up to address issues faced by farmers and these number would work from 8 am to 8 pm. Bankers were also instructed to expedite disbursal/renewal of crop loans.