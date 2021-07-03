Banks asked to organise loan melas

Lancet complimented State’s vaccination strategy: Chief Secretary

The State government has asked the banks operating in the State to help boost the economic activity in Telangana as it would be beneficial to both the bankers and the State.

In a meeting held here on Saturday with the bankers, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar suggested proactive measures from the former towards increase of economic activities in the State for accelerated growth of the State’s economy.

The Chief Secretary suggested the bankers to organise loan ‘melas’, opening counters in shopping malls, offer additional interest rebates on sales, simplify loan process and documentation, introduce new schemes for extending loans and fast-track decision making to boost consumption.

He explained to the bankers that the COVID control measures and vaccination strategy adopted by the State government were complimented by the Lancet Journal recently. He asked the bankers to extend more loans for purchase of vehicles, computers, electronic goods and garments in a drive mode to make the economy more vibrant.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary held discussions with stakeholders of retailers, shopping malls, tourist operators and hospitality sector in the State and sought their suggestions for revival of the economy. He suggested them to offer more discounts, maintain COVID control protocols and maintain hygienic conditions to attract consumers in a big way.

Principal secretaries K. Ramakrishna Rao (Finance), Arvind Kumar (MA&UD) and Jayesh Ranjan (ITE&C), secretaries S.A.M. Rizvi (Health and Family Welfare) and Rahul Bojja (SC Development), GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar, Neetu Kumari Prasad (Commercial Taxes), Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Civil Supplies V. Anil Kumar and others attended the meeting the representatives of bankers.