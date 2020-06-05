Telangana

Bankers to give more as agriculture loans

To help farmers cope with lockdown issues

The Telangana Grameena Bank has decided to advance an additional 10 % agriculture loans to individual farmers this season in view of the COVID-19 influenced economic upheaval in the lives of poor farmers.

TGB Mancherial Region Advances Manager N. Raghavender Reddy announced in response to Kumram Bheem Asifabad Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha seeking enhanced loans at a meeting of the District Consultative Committee at Asifabad on Friday.

The Collector asked bankers to be liberal with loans being sanctioned to industries and businesses, which were badly hit by the lockdown restrictions in the recent past. He asked them to sanction commercial loans in the next 15 days and all agriculture loans before September 30.

Meanwhile, Adilabad Collector A. Sridevasena released the Potential Linked Credit Plan for ₹ 2,505.16 crore for the district on Friday. The plan was prepared by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for the year 2020-21.

The plan assesses potential for agriculture loans to the tune of ₹ 1,682.26 crore. NABARD District Development Manager N.S. Purohit participated.

