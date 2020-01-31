Bank strike paralyses work

Bank employees owing allegiance to various constituent unions of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) boycotted work in the erstwhile composite Khammam district on Friday, the first day of the two-day nationwide strike called by the UFBU to press a charter of demands, including expeditious wage revision.

Banking operations were affected in both Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts, as hundreds of bank employees participated in the strike resenting the alleged inordinate delay in implementation of wage revision due since November 2017.

A group of agitating banking staff staged a demonstration at Dharna Chowk here in pursuit of their long-standing demands.

Their other demands include five-day work week, merger of special allowances with basic pay, pension updation, improvement in family pension and exemption from income tax on the retiral benefits without ceiling.