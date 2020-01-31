Bank strike paralyses work

Bank employees owing allegiance to various constituent unions of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) boycotted work in the erstwhile composite Khammam district on Friday, the first day of the two-day nationwide strike called by the UFBU to press a charter of demands, including expeditious wage revision.
Banking operations were affected in both Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts, as hundreds of bank employees participated in the strike resenting the alleged inordinate delay in implementation of wage revision due since November 2017.
A group of agitating banking staff staged a demonstration at Dharna Chowk here in pursuit of their long-standing demands.
Their other demands include five-day work week, merger of special allowances with basic pay, pension updation, improvement in family pension and exemption from income tax on the retiral benefits without ceiling.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.