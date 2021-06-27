Bank official, mother killed in accident

SURYAPET

27 June 2021 22:51 IST

Two persons were killed when the car they were travelling in lost control near Munagala on the NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) in the district on Sunday.

Two other occupants of the car escaped with severe injuries. Munagala police identified the victims as Doddapaneni Shivaram, 40, a bank official at Mylavaram, and his 60-year-old mother Swarajya Lakshmi. Two other family members Shanti and baby Jaswitha were rushed for medical emergency.

According to the police, the accident took place around 4.30 p.m., when the car was approaching Munagala on the highway and lost control after hitting the median strip. While the sexagenarian breathed her last at the accident site, her son died while being treated at a hospital near Kodad.

The family was in Hyderabad to attend a family function and was returning to Vijayawada, their residence. Munagala police have initiated a probe.

Man killed

A 37-year-old man was killed after a speeding Audi car rammed the auto he was travelling in, from behind at Madhapur in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to police, the accident took place around 5.30 a.m. near My Home Abhra when the victim, Y Umesh Kumar of Patigadda, Begumpet, was returning home in an auto rickshaw. He worked at a pub in Gachibowli.

“An Audi A8 car which was speeding in the same direction crashed into the auto rickshaw. As a result Kumar was flung out from the three-wheeler and fell on the footpath. He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot,” police said. The driver abandoned the car and fled away from the spot.