Bank of America staffer found dead at her residence in Filmnagar

Published - November 12, 2024 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old woman Baramulla in Kashmir was found dead at her residence in Gulshan Colony of Filmnagar.

The deceased, identified as Iram Nabi Dar, was working as a sample execution analyst in Bank of America, Gachibowli.

The woman completed her education from Chandigarh University and moved to Hyderabad for a job about a year ago. She was living in a penthouse of a building, where three other families, including the owners, stayed.

Based on information from her personal diary and call records before her death, the police suspect the woman took the step due to issues in her relationship with a man from Baramulla.

The incident came to light after she did not respond to calls from her family, friends and co-workers on November 8.

According to the investigating official, Iram returned from work around 11 p.m. on November 7 (Thursday) and was expected to report for work from home around 12.30 p.m. on November 8 (Friday).

“She did not log in and her colleagues tried to reach her on phone, which also went answered. Following distressed calls from the deceased’s mother and co-workers, her family friend, a native of Bihar, who is also working in Hyderabad, reached her residence on Friday afternoon. He knocked on the door multiple times before breaking it open and found her dead,” the official explained.

The Filmnagar police booked a case.

Her family reached Hyderabad on the same day, and after postmortem, took the body to Jammu and Kashmir for final rites.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline numbers: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

