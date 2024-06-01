Bank GM, husband, son held in ₹200 crore chit fund fraud

The General Manager of Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB), her husband and son have been arrested by the Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad for chit fund fraud. The accused were also the proprietors and directors of Sri Priyanka Enterprises Graphic Systems Pvt Ltd and Sri Priyanka Graphtech Pvt Ltd., said a police official.

Cases were booked against Meka Nethaji, wife Nimmagadda Vanibala, and their son Meka Sriharsha, for inducing 532 unsuspecting individuals with malafide intention to deposit in their company with false promises of 24% monthly returns and pocketing ₹200 crore.

The arrests were done based on the complaint from C. Bala Chandra Kumar, and others.

“During the course of the investigation, it was established that in 1985, Meka Nethaji initially established Sri Priyanka Finance and Chits to conduct daily finance and chit fund operations at Tilak Road in Abids. To run these, he began taking deposits from relatives and acquaintances by promising a 24% monthly return. Subsequently, he entered into the trading and distribution of printing materials. He then established Graphic Systems Pvt. Ltd. for trading in printing press materials and Sri Priyanka Graphtech Pvt Ltd for producing steel castings at Jeedimetla Phase-II,” said the official.

Meanwhile, Nimmagadda Vanibala, the General Manager of TSCAB, directed her employees to invest in this business. “She persuaded her colleagues to deposit their savings and retirement benefits into Sri Priyanka Enterprises with the promise of earning substantial profits. As their colleague, they trusted her and approximately 140 of them deposited around ₹26 crore of their hard-earned money and retirement benefits,” said the official.

