Bank employee succumbs after suicide attempt

Hyderabad

14 November 2021 19:30 IST

Two days after he attempted to end his life by consuming unknown chemicals in his residence at Shaikpet, an employee of Bank of America died while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

The victim, Santosh Kumar, resorted to the extreme step on Friday night when no one was at home and it came to light only on Saturday morning when his mother returned. Soon, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, and from there to a corporate hospital in Gachibowli for better medical assistance. However, he succumbed on Sunday.

In a selfie video message to his family members, the victim accused his wife and her family members of harassing him and attempting to kill him; as a result, he ended his life. For the last few months his wife and their son were living with her parents’ house at Kulsumpura.

[Roshini — Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000]