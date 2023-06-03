‘Bank agents drove man to end life’

June 03, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Patancheru police on Saturday said they found evidence of harassment on the smartphone of the 38-year-old man who ended his life by suicide. The phone showed that he got repeated calls and messages from IDFC Bank, threatening to brand him as a cheater for not repaying a loan.

The officials investigating the case said that they have found messages and calls made by the ‘agents’ of the bank, threatening to circulate his photo and reach out to his contacts to call him a cheater. “We are sending the phone to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to gather technical evidence against the bank. We will be issuing a notice to them on this case later,” said the police.

The police had booked a case of abetment to suicide against IDFC Bank following the death of Chenchelpet Srinivas, who died by suicide on May 26 after alleged harassment from the staff to repay the loan. He was survived by wife, and two children.

Srinivas had opted for a personal loan following his mother’s death, as he needed money to repay the lenders who helped him during the funeral and other arrangements. On the night of May 26, he was found dead in his house in Rudraram, Patancheru. “Srinivas was working as a contract employee with a company. Following his mother’s death six months ago, he had taken hand loans from friends and relatives to spend on her funeral and other ceremonies. Later, to clear the debts, he opted for a loan from the IDFC Bank,” said the police.

As per the complaint by his wife, Lavanya, when he failed to repay a few EMIs on time, the staff of the bank allegedly began calling him and also threatened him that they would access his contacts, brand him a cheater and also circulate his photos in the police stations. “They also threatened to block his banking transactions and his Aadhaar card. Humiliated by the mental agony, Srinivas is said to have hanged himself,” said his wife in the complaint.

Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: 8142020033/44

