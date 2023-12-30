ADVERTISEMENT

Bank achieve 80% annual crop loan target in first half of FY24

December 30, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The 39th quarterly review meeting of SLBC was held in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Banks in Telangana disbursed ₹35,023 crore crop loan in the first six months of the fiscal, up to September, achieving 79.48% of the annual target, according to the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC).

Presenting a report on performance of the banks, during the first half of 2023-24, at the SLBC meeting here on Friday, SBI Chief General Manager Rajesh Kumar said ₹26,730 crore investment credit was disbursed by the banks to allied agriculture activities and thus meeting 67.97% of the targets.

The disbursements to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) segment stood at ₹67,723 crore, which was 124% of the target. Under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana Scheme, banks sanctioned ₹4,485 crore and achieved 42% of the annual targets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Disbursements to various sections of borrowers under Priority Sector totalled ₹133,819.21 crore until September. This was 72.21% of the annual target.

Total deposits of the banks increased by ₹52,153 crore in the six months taking the total deposits to ₹735,159.54 crore. Total advances increased by ₹99,283 crore. The advances of all banks were at ₹913,179.97 crore, Mr. Rajesh Kumar said. The CD ratio is at 124.22%.

Finance Secretary TK Sreedevi, RBI Regional Director K. Nikhila, NABARD CGM Ch Suseela and SBI General Managers PK Bansal and Debashish Mitra, who is also SLBC Telangana Convenor, spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US