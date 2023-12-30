Bank achieve 80% annual crop loan target in first half of FY24

December 30, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

Banks in Telangana disbursed ₹35,023 crore crop loan in the first six months of the fiscal, up to September, achieving 79.48% of the annual target, according to the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC).

Presenting a report on performance of the banks, during the first half of 2023-24, at the SLBC meeting here on Friday, SBI Chief General Manager Rajesh Kumar said ₹26,730 crore investment credit was disbursed by the banks to allied agriculture activities and thus meeting 67.97% of the targets.

The disbursements to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) segment stood at ₹67,723 crore, which was 124% of the target. Under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana Scheme, banks sanctioned ₹4,485 crore and achieved 42% of the annual targets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disbursements to various sections of borrowers under Priority Sector totalled ₹133,819.21 crore until September. This was 72.21% of the annual target.

Total deposits of the banks increased by ₹52,153 crore in the six months taking the total deposits to ₹735,159.54 crore. Total advances increased by ₹99,283 crore. The advances of all banks were at ₹913,179.97 crore, Mr. Rajesh Kumar said. The CD ratio is at 124.22%.

Finance Secretary TK Sreedevi, RBI Regional Director K. Nikhila, NABARD CGM Ch Suseela and SBI General Managers PK Bansal and Debashish Mitra, who is also SLBC Telangana Convenor, spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.