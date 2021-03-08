Bank accounts opened for girl children

Collector hands over passbooks to beneficiaries

In an inspiring move, the panchayat opened Sukanya Samrudhi Yojana (SSY) accounts for as many as 72 girl children in Yeddumylaram village located in Kandi mandal. Collector M. Hanumantha Rao handed over the SSY passbooks to the beneficiaries in a programme held in the village on Sunday.

The postal department opened a special counter to hand over the passbooks to their parents.

Sarpanch Kasala Malla Reddy was inspired by a similar drive at Haridaspur in Kondapur mandal, initiated about a year ago, where the birth of a girl child is literally celebrated.

The Collector said that this village would also be a role model for the nation. He said that Finance Minister T. Harish Rao will visit the village shortly. He urged mothers to create confidence in their children. He also appreciated the initiative taken up by Haridaspur Sarpanch Shafi and suggested people to get girls educated as they will take care of the family and society at large.

District Rural Development Officer Ch. Srinivas Rao also said that Yeddumylaram would become a role model for other villages across the State.

District Jail Superintendent Shiva Kumar said that women were not being treated as equals, and the number of harassment cases against them were increasing. He said that respecting a woman should start from the family first. He questioned the item song culture in cinemas and suggested control over social media and consumption of liquor.

Additional GM, ODF, Sujatha asked women to get their daughters educated and pave their way to future. She spoke of her experiences as an engineering student more than three decades ago.

A similar programme will be organised on Women’s Day at Nizampet village near Narayanakhed and all the villages in Gummadidala mandal on Wednesday.

District Welfare Officer Padmavathi, Zilla Parishad Chairperson P. Manjushree and others participated in the programme.