 ‘Bangaru Telangana’ is making farmers self-reliant: KCR

‘Bangaru Telangana’ is nothing but achieving 100% literacy, availability of good healthcare facilities in public sector, irrigation facility to every acre of arable land and farmers becoming self-reliant in meeting investment for cultivation of crops without borrowing money from banks or moneylenders, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said.

He stated that the farming community would become self-reliant in the next 10 to 15 years with ongoing interventions such as Rythu Bandhu, water for irrigation, 24X7 free power, procurement of the produce and others.

Speaking at the election rallies at Tandur, Kodangal, Mahabubnagar and Parigi on Wednesday in support of BRS candidates P. Rohith Reddy, P. Narender Reddy, V. Srinivas Goud and K. Mahesh Reddy, he cautioned people, particularly farmers, that this election was a matter of life and death in the matter of rights over their lands and other interests.

The Congress had been making it clear that it would scrap Dharani, the online land records management system, replacing the right invested in landholders in favour of revenue officials to meddle with the land records as it was earlier. Besides, the party was also speaking that three-hour supply would be enough for most of the farmers as a 10 HP motor would pump water to irrigate an acre of land in an hour without specifying that who would bear the cost of such high capacity motors.

At Kodangal, he lashed out at Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president A. Revanth Reddy, who is also the candidate for Kodangal, as to who would bear the cost for 10 HP motor pumps.

“It’s unfortunate that a person with filthy mouth who was with an Andhra party at the time of statehood movement, who aimed a gun at the statehood activists, who termed the OU students as ‘adda coolies’ and who was caught red-handed while trying to ‘purchase’ BRS MLAs for his Andhra party to destabilise the BRS Government is heading the Congress and claims to be the future Chief Minister,” Mr. Rao said asking the people whether they wanted a “thief” and a “land-grabber” as their MLA.

The development visible in Kodangal now was the outcome of the efforts made by MLA Mr. Narender Reddy as Mr. Revanth Reddy in his two terms and others in the past did not do anything for the constituency as people longed even for drinking water, the BRS chief said, and suggested the people not to fall in the trap of Congress and slip back into all sorts of problems.

At Tandur, he said Mr. Rohith Reddy was an honest MLA and he helped catch BJP middlemen red-handed while conspiring to ‘purchase’ BRS MLAs.

