Bandi’s third ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ to begin today

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar will be embarking on his third phase of the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ from Yadadri with a public meeting at Yadadri on Tuesday.

Before his walkathon for the next 24 days begins, he will be offering prayers at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, reaching the temple by road from the State office in the morning. The party activists have organised two public receptions — at Uppal and Ghatkesar — for the State chief.

About 200 volunteers have been chosen to accompany Mr. Sanjay Kumar with 18 other teams involved in making preparations for the programme taking care of logistics, food and accommodation, informed party leaders on Monday.

Earlier, State vice president and ‘yatra pramukh’ G. Manohar Reddy, official spokespersons Sudhakar Sharma, J. Sangappa and others at a press conference said that with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dropping out, a prominent Central leader or a Union Minister is expected to attend the inaugural public meeting.

They released the songs composed for the occasion and said the first night halt will be at Baswapur village. The walkathon will be reaching the historic Gundrampally village in Chityal mandal on the Quit India Day of August 9, where the Razakars are said to have killed nearly 200 people and threw them into a well.

“The third phase is unique as Mr. Sanjay Kumar will be traversing through many places which had witnessed the Armed Struggle against the Razakars,” he said. The BJP president is scheduled to walk for a total of 328 km spread across five districts and about a dozen constituencies with about two days in each area with periodic interactions with the people and a public meeting each day.

Chenetha Bandhu

The party also demanded that the TRS government immediately implement the ‘Chenetha Bandhu’ for the weavers welfare as it first announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during the Huzurabad bypoll. “The government was forced to announce the scheme because of the pressure from our party chief. But, we will not sit quiet if this turns out to be another false promise to hoodwink the people,” said Mr. Sangappa.

Medical students

In a separate statement, senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao address the issues of medical students forced to return from Ukraine since he had promised to fund the studies of Ukraine returned students as no action has been taken so far. About 700 medical students returned in March this year because of the Russia and Ukraine war but the government has not held a single meeting till date, he charged.