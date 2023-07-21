ADVERTISEMENT

Bandi’s emotional appeal to party cadre

July 21, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Outgoing president of the State unit of the BJP was lavished praise by all speakers for his tenure

The Hindu Bureau

file photo of Karimnagar Member of Parliament and former president of Telangana BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Dethroned Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was cynosure of all eyes at the BJP State office on Friday. As soon as he trooped in, he was mobbed for selfies, while many other wanted to present a shawl or shake his hand. He just could not be ignored though the coronation was for Mr. Kishan Reddy.

Not even his bete noire and former minister Eatala Rajender. “He brought a new verve for the party and ensured it spread outside the confines of the twin cities. Crucial bypolls were won under his leadership,” he said.

Speakers, including Prakash Javadekar, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and others too, praised the tenure of the firebrand Karimnagar MP. And, when his turn came to speak, Mr. Sanjay Kumar minced no words even as he struggled to control his emotions.

“Please stop sending false reports to the high command at least now and let Mr. Kishan Reddy work in peace. I am fully content that I worked hard. I salute the cadre for their selfless work without expecting anything post or position in return. They even took blows from the police during various agitations,” he said.

“The party is more important not leaders. There is no Bandi without the party. The party’s symbol and ideology is dear to us. We have sacrificed a lot and still have the commitment. I request the cadre not to bother about false reports as our goal is to dethrone BRS for the sake of the poor,” said Mr. Sanjay Kumar in an emotional appeal.

