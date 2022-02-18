Bandi writes to KCR seeking regularisation of junior panchayat secretaries 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Bandi Sanjay has urged the government to regularise junior panchayat secretaries serving in 12,765 gram panchayats across Telangana.

In a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here, he said that the role of panchayat secretaries was crucial in rural development. He said they were engaged in ten types of works ranging from sanitation, tax collection, greenery, to mosquito control. Apart from these, they strive to promote government schemes and ensure their implementation in the villages.

Despite their hardwork they are constantly insulted and harassed by their superiors, he alleged adding that such behaviour from the superiors was heinous. He said instances of physical attacks have also come to the notice in some places apart from the mental stress they have to go through doing so many works.

Mr. Sanjay claimed that some of these secretaries were forced to commit suicide unable to bear the harassment and it was the government’s responsibility to provide them honour by regularising their jobs. He also demanded that minimum facilities be provided along with proper working hours. Those who have completed probationary period should be given the pay scale.