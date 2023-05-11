HamberMenu
Bandi vows to continue unemployed youth marches

May 11, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar vowed to continue his unemployed youth marches throughout the State till the government accepts the demand for a probe by a sitting High Court judge into the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) examination paper leaks, dismiss Minister K.T. Rama Rao from the Cabinet, and provides ₹1 lakh each to the affected aspirants.

Talking to the media on Wednesday, on the eve of the march at Sangareddy, he said the next such protest programmes will be held in Khammam, Nizamabad, Adilabad, and Hyderabad. “We will agitate till the government learns a lesson and not takes the careers of the youth for granted.”

He appealed to the Intermediate and Class X students not to lose hope even if the results are not favourable, but work with renewed determination and do well in the next attempt as taking one’s own life is not the solution.

