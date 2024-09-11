GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bandi urges Railways Minister to give early clearance to Karimnagar-Hasanparthi railway line

Published - September 11, 2024 12:24 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has requested the Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to ensure early clearance for the new 61.8-km railway line between Karimnagar and Hasanparthi so as to facilitate commencement of work on the crucial railway project.

15 Final Location Surveys sanctioned for new railway lines in Telangana

Mr. Sanjay, who represents Karimnagar constituency in Lok Sabha, on Tuesday (September 10, 2024), met the Union Railways Minister in New Delhi and handed over a letter to him. Mr Sanjay, in his letter, said that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Karimnagar-Hasanparthi railway line has already been submitted to the Railway Board on January 10, 2024, after the completion of the final location survey. The file is currently pending with the Railway Board, awaiting approval, he noted, urging the Union Railway Minister to take necessary steps to expedite the approval process.

The proposed new railway line is estimated to cost ₹1,415.6 crore. It will significantly improve connectivity, boost economic growth and contribute to overall development of the constituency, he said. Mr. Sanjay further sought upgradation of Uppal railway station into a model railway station and halt for Dakshin express at Jammikunta railway station in Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency.

Published - September 11, 2024 12:24 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.