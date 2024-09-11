Bandi urges Railways Minister to give early clearance to Karimnagar-Hasanparthi railway line

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has requested the Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to ensure early clearance for the new 61.8-km railway line between Karimnagar and Hasanparthi so as to facilitate commencement of work on the crucial railway project.

Mr. Sanjay, who represents Karimnagar constituency in Lok Sabha, on Tuesday (September 10, 2024), met the Union Railways Minister in New Delhi and handed over a letter to him. Mr Sanjay, in his letter, said that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Karimnagar-Hasanparthi railway line has already been submitted to the Railway Board on January 10, 2024, after the completion of the final location survey. The file is currently pending with the Railway Board, awaiting approval, he noted, urging the Union Railway Minister to take necessary steps to expedite the approval process.

The proposed new railway line is estimated to cost ₹1,415.6 crore. It will significantly improve connectivity, boost economic growth and contribute to overall development of the constituency, he said. Mr. Sanjay further sought upgradation of Uppal railway station into a model railway station and halt for Dakshin express at Jammikunta railway station in Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency.