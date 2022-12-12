Bandi urges BRS leaders to join him

December 12, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Monday, made an offer to the ‘TRS-BRS’ Ministers, MLAs and MLCs to join hands with his party in the ongoing public agitation against the KCR regime to “establish the real democracy in Telangana”.

“I request TS Ministers and other public representatives of the ruling party to think if it is possible for any of them to become Chief Minister in their party when KCR is planning to anoint his son K.T.Rama Rao as his successor. How come none of you is qualified to occupy the CM’s post?,” he asked.

The BJP leader urged them to join hands with his party and join the current campaign against the regime. “We can jointly defeat the dictatorial, corrupt dynastic rule here. We will show what development is all about if you give us one chance to form a government in the next elections,” he told roadside gathering in Jagityal .

On the 15th day of his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ fifth phase, the Karimnagar MP charged KCR with having “insulted” the Telangana society by removing the Telangana nomenclature from his party’s name and changing it to Bharath Rastra Samithi (BRS) after being elected him twice to power.

“This is betrayal to the Telangana ‘Talli’ herself. What have we gained after achieving TS when suicides of farmers and unemployed are continuing,” he asked.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been giving “plentiful” funds , the Chief Minister has not been “cooperating”, he said and accused Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana of making a bid to rake up the separate state and united state sentiments, respectively, among the Telugu people to “vitiate the political atmosphere”.

“They are raking up emotions in an attempt to gain political capital. This is being done at the behest of KCR to protect his daughter and MLC K. Kavitha facing charges in the Delhi liquor scam,” charged the BJP president. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should raid those known to amass properties disproportionate to their known sources of income and wondered why there should be protests if the investigative agencies question those facing charges.

‘Chord cut off’

Meanwhile, at a party meeting held at Huzurnagar, former Minister Eatala Rajender said KCR had cut off the emotional chord with Telangana following the formation of BRS and end of TRS. “All those forces which threw stones at the people participating in the Telangana agitation are now beside the Chief Minister, hence there is no surprise TRS has come a BRS,” he remarked. The party should strive to make the Karimnagar public meeting a roaring success as it could sound the election bugle in case an early election call is made, he added.