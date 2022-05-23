Bandi to take out third and fourth round of walkathons
Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar announced on Monday that he will take out a third and also, a fourth phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ to tour the remaining districts from June 23.
The third phase will end on July 12 after 20 days and fourth phase will be taken up and completed by August 4 covering the areas of Warangal, Khammam and Nagonda as well as 34 Assembly constitutiences.
Top leaders of the party met here to finalise the political plan of action for the next few months of which the walkathons will play a major part.
