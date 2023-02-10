Bandi threatens to demolish domes of new Secretariat

February 10, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday threatened to demolish the domes built on the newly built Secretariat by the BRS government if his party was voted to power in the next elections since they reflected the “Nizam’s culture”.

Addressing a street-corner meeting at the old Bowenpally crossroads under the Kukatpally Assembly constituency limits as part of ‘People’s issues and BJP assurance’, launched across the State, the BJP leader declared that all the remnant structures of the erstwhile Nizam’s rule will be wiped out as they were symbols of “slavery of the regime”.

“If we are voted to power, we shall destroy the cultural symbols of the Nizam in Telangana, including the domes of the newly-built secretariat. We will make suitable changes that reflect the Indian and Telangana culture,” he said, charging Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with “converting the new building into a tomb with the dome like structures only to “appease the Owaisis”. (Majlis leaders)

The MP also declared that the official residence cum camp office of the Chief Minister - ‘Pragati Bhavan’ will be converted into a ‘Praja Darbar’ venue. He also dared KCR to demolish the mosques built in the middle of roads of the old city as the latter had assured to remove places of worship creating hurdles to roads expansion.

The ruling party leaders themselves had encroached upon poor people’s lands in Kukatpally and when the latter registered protests, they were being booked in false cases, alleged Mr. Sanjay Kumar. The proposed 11,000 street corner meetings till Feb.25 were aimed at explaining the anarchic BRS rule and the success stories of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. This was already generating tremendous response from the public, he claimed.

“The Chief Minister is confined either to the farmhouse or Pragati Bhavan and least bothered about people. Government employees don’t get their salaries on time and development has taken a back seat,” he said and demanded that the government explain money spent for Hyderabad’s development since it generates 60% of income. “This government is mired in corruption and it is time the people teach a fitting lesson,” added the BJP leader.