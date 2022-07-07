Bandi, Tarun Chugh to meet newly-formed panels

TS BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar will be presiding over the first meeting with the members of the three separate committees which he had announced for looking into new entrants into the party, finances and failures of the TRS Government, at the state office here on July 10 (Sunday).

National general secretary and Telangana incharge Tarun Chugh will be the chief guest for the meeting and party sources informed on Thursday that both leaders will be meeting the three committees separately. Former Minister and MLA Eatala Rajender heads the panel for new entrants and he is being assisted by national OBC president K. Laxman, vice president D.K. Aruna, former MPs — Vivek Venkatswamy, G. Mohan Rao, K. Vishweshwar Reddy and general secretary D. Pradeep Kumar. This meeting will start at 11 a.m.

Around noon, it will be the turn of the finance committee with former MPs A. P. Jitender Reddy, G. Mohan Rao, Ch. Suresh Reddy, former MLA Ch. Ramachander Reddy, treasurer Shanti Kumar and Yoganand. Lastly, at 1 p.m. the duo will meet the committee on government failures and public issues headed by Nizamabad MP D. Aravind and his team with former MP Vivek Venkatswamy, MLA M. Raghunandan Rao, former chairman of Legislative Council Swamy Goud, National ST Morcha executive member Baba Ajmeera, and secretary D. Prakash Reddy.

Pat goes viral

Meanwhile, the party is ecstatic as about 1.2 million viewers had watched the tweet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi patting Mr. Sanjay Kumar during the ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ at Parade Grounds on Sunday. About 54,470 liked the tweet and there were 6,720 retweets, according to party sources.