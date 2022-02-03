Bandi should get the facts right: Vinod Kumar

‘Do not instigate people against CM’

State Planning Board vice- chairman B. Vinod Kumar said that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar should know the facts before faulting Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He said that it is not right to instigate people against the Chief Minister.

“In the year 2000, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had appointed Justice M. Venkatachalaiah Committee to review the constitution and the report was submitted in 2002. The Chief Minister has suggested discussion on Constitution and it’s nothing new. Since Independence, the discussion is on. Justice Rajmannar Commission was appointed soon after we got the freedom,” said Mr Vinod Kumar adding that the Justice Venkatachalaiah Commission report was kept aside as the BJP could not come to power next time.

He said that the Supreme Court has suggested that there should not be any change in the basic structure of the Constitution.

Referring to B.R. Ambedkar, Mr. Vinod Kumar said that Ambedkar has suggested that there should be amendments to the Constitution and a provision was created under Article 386. The Union government has been keeping the rights of the State aside. There are several problems like distribution of river waters and GST. Keeping these issues in mind, the Chief Minister talked about new Constitution,” pointed out Mr. Vinod Kumar.

He has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been trying to defame Hyderabad and that is why another arbitration centre was proposed in Gujarat.