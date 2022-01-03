Bandi seeks action against Karimnagar police, writes to LS Speaker

Police violated his rights and privileges as MP, says BJP TS chief

Telangana BJP president and Member of Parliament Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday has requested Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla to take action against the Karimnagar police officers, including Commissioner of Police V. Satyanarayana, ACP Srinivasa Rao, ACP Prakash and Inspector Lakshmi Babu, holding them responsible for forcibly removing him from the party office and illegal confinement which was a breach of rights and privileges as Member of Parliament.

In a letter to the Speaker, the BJP leader described in detail about how the police had picked him up using force and claimed he was not even informed about the grounds of his arrest. Two false non-bailable cases were foisted and his rights and privileges as a Member of Parliament have been infringed upon, hence necessary action should be taken against the officials concerned, he said.

In identical but separate letters to Union ministers Amit Shah and G. Kishan Reddy and party national president J.P. Nadda, Mr. Sanjay Kumar complained that the Telangana government has been adopting oppressive measures against political opponents and using police to suppress the political activities apart from filing false cases with the Chief Minister openly instructing his party cadre to attack the BJP leaders.

There is a need for intervening in Telangana to restore the democratic process as the entire government machinery is being misused by the TRS government and an inimical atmosphere has been created with the help of police and the bureaucracy, he added.