Bandi Sanjay’s son booked for hurting student on campus 

January 17, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Dundigal police have booked Bandi Sai Bhageerath, son of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for hurting a student and for criminal intimidation, according to police sources.

A video from an undisclosed location and showing Mr. Bhageerath using expletive and threatening language and slapping another student Sri Ram went viral on Tuesday. The video was shot by some of his friends at the scene.

But soon, another video, a selfie by Sri Ram, also surfaced as an apparent clarification to the previous one.

He was seen saying: “I misbehaved with Bhageerath friend’s sister, and that is why he beat me. But I don’t want to think about the past and Bhageerath and I are friends and batchmates. That video is just a useless thing now,” he said.

He also alleged that some persons were using the video to blackmail and further create differences. The incident reportedly took place at Mahindra University, Bahadurpally, nearly two months ago.

According to information, the police have invoked sections for voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult and criminal intimidation against Mr. Bhageerath.