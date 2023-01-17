ADVERTISEMENT

Bandi Sanjay’s son booked for hurting student on campus 

January 17, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Police act on a video that is reported to be two-months old

The Hindu Bureau

The Dundigal police have booked Bandi Sai Bhageerath, son of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for hurting a student and for criminal intimidation, according to police sources.

A video from an undisclosed location and showing Mr. Bhageerath using expletive and threatening language and slapping another student Sri Ram went viral on Tuesday. The video was shot by some of his friends at the scene.

But soon, another video, a selfie by Sri Ram, also surfaced as an apparent clarification to the previous one.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was seen saying: “I misbehaved with Bhageerath friend’s sister, and that is why he beat me. But I don’t want to think about the past and Bhageerath and I are friends and batchmates. That video is just a useless thing now,” he said.

He also alleged that some persons were using the video to blackmail and further create differences. The incident reportedly took place at Mahindra University, Bahadurpally, nearly two months ago.

According to information, the police have invoked sections for voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult and criminal intimidation against Mr. Bhageerath.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US