Bandi Sanjay’s second phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ from April 14

The second phase of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ will begin on April 14, on the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanthi.

This was informed by the president himself during the zonal leaders meeting held on Monday here at the party office attended by Secunderabad MP and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Northeastern Region Development G. Kishan Reddy, general secretary Tarun Chugh, senior leaders Sivaprakash, N. Indrasena Reddy, D.K. Aruna and others.

The first phase of the 'yatra' was held for 36 days covering 19 Assembly constituencies in eight districts last year starting from Hyderabad and traversing Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Sircilla and Siddipet.

The party has decided to hold a public meeting at Jangaon to project the party’s strength in the State in view of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s comments that the party has no presence in Telangana. From March 6 onwards, parliamentary constituencies wise meetings will also be held with the leaders and cadre to chalk out an action programme till the elections.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar demanded the resignation of Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud for targeting persons responsible for exposing his “false” affidavit to the Election Commission and the various “land and corrpt deals” he is allegedly involved in.

"We will further expose the corruption and illegal land deals of the Ministers and TRS MLAs in every district and constituencies to show the difference between assets listed in the affidavits submitted to the EC in the last elections and the present situation. We will put the details before the people," he said.

The MP also claimed that the "vote bank" of the BJP has been increasing in every election and even surveys had indicated the same. The strength of the Congress has dwindled, he said, and charged the TRS surveys for coming out with "bogus surveys" in the social media on its own perceived strength.

"We are ready to contest in all the constituencies and people are seeking a double engine government here also. Our objective is to have a true democratic Telangana government and till then, the party will fight tooth and nail against the current dynastic regime of TRS," he said.