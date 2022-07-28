Bandi Sanjay’s remarks on State debt faulted

TS not in top 10 highest debt States: Vinod Kumar

TS not in top 10 highest debt States: Vinod Kumar

State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar has taken strong objections to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s criticism of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the debt position.

Mr. Vinod Kumar said Mr. Sanjay, being a Member of Parliament and State president of a political party, should speak facts about the loans secured by the State that were being used on capital expenditure rather than spreading false information about the issue. The amounts raised through loans were being utilised for construction of irrigation projects, strengthening power infrastructure and other capital works and not for payment of salaries/ pensions to staff.

Moreover, the State had never defaulted in discharging its responsibility of debt servicing and Mr. Sanjay Kumar should realise this. He objected to Mr. Sanjay’s charge that per capita debt in the State was over ₹1 lakh and said in fact Telangana’s name did not figure in the list of top 10 States with highest debt.

“Mr. Sanjay should analyse the paper tabled in Parliament based on the statistics released by the Reserve Bank of India before making charges,” he said advising the BJP state president not to mislead the people.