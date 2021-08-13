Bandi Sanjay’s ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ to begin from Aug.24

Party cadre eager to join walkathon, says MLA Raja Singh

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s proposed walkathon has been titled ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ and the same was disclosed to the media by party MLA T. Raja Singh after worshipping at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple, Charminar, along with senior leaders on Friday.

The party chief has already announced that he would begin his tour from the temple on August 24 and the programme was meant to make citizens aware of the corrupt, dictatorial family rule of the TRS government led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Mr. Singh said the party cadre were raring to go on the proposed walkathon to make it a grand success and launched a tirade against the Chief Minister accusing him ot purchasing MLAs of other parties like cattle and mortgaging the interests of the old city to the Majlis Party.

Claiming that the Centre has been disbursing thousands of crores of rupees to TS but people were being misled here and he dared Mr. Rao to release a white paper on the issue. The ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme came into being only because of the Huzurabad byelection and demanded the same amount of funds to be distributed to Dalits, Tribals and the weaker sections in other parts of TS also.

“I am ready to resign as MLA and contest in the byelection if Dalits in my constituency of Goshamahal are offered the same largesse as was being done for Huzurabad,” he said.