Bandi Sanjay wants ‘seditious case’ filed against KCR

HYDERABAD

01 February 2022 23:11 IST

‘Demand for new constitution insulting Ambedkar’

Telangana BJP President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said ‘seditious’ charges should be filed against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his demand for a ‘new constitution’ which is not only insulting B.R. Ambedkar but is also a bid to create ‘social disorder’ across the country.

“ His controversial comments are only meant to attract attention to cover up his corrupt and inept rule. He is under depression as the downfall has begun,” he said and wanted the TS society to “condemn” Mr. Rao’s ‘intemperate’ remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

In a virtual press conference from New Delhi in response to the CM’s press meet, Mr. Sanjay Kumar said the Telangana people are ‘hanging their heads in shame with the kind of language being used by a person sitting in the CM’s chair against the PM and the FM”. Maybe “those around him (CM) find it amusing” but Mr. Rao has only “exposed” his true nature.

The BJP president said once again it showed that the CM was ‘anti-Dalit’ as he has not made Dalit as CM as promised, denied them three acres of land, ‘removed’ Dalit deputy CM and has deceived them further with his ‘non-starter’ ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme. Even boycotting the President’s address was showing disrespect to the Dalit first citizen of the country, he claimed.

In a point by point rebuttal, the BJP chief said the TRS government has neglected the health and sectors with the pandemic showing that it has ‘favoured’ corporate hospitals over basic primary public healthcare. TS CM himself had earlier praised the ‘Gujarat model’ and also the farm laws but has been singing a different tune indicating his “forked tongue attitude”. And, Mr. Rao having undermined all demorcratic institutions, talking about corruption is “laughable” considering the “scams” he was involved in, he charged.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said while varied opinion on the budget was welcome, he questioned what prevented the CM from taking up the issues he has talked about with the PM during his several meetings in recent times. “I am ready to get him Mr. Modi’s appointment even now if he is interested.”