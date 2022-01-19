Bandi Sanjay wants SC/ST panels to strengthen party

Tribals have begun to repose faith in BJP and party should take up their causes, says MP

The Telangana BJP has good chances of winning in the 12 ST constituencies considering the ‘neglect’ of the tribal people by the TRS government and ‘support’ extended to the agitating communities at Gurrampoduand Asifabad, said party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.

Participating in a meeting with the ST constituencies in-charges and ST morcha leaders, he claimed that BJP alone has the wherewithal to take on the TRS government’s ‘autocratic’ rule and the tribals too have begun to repose faith in the party. He urged the leaders to strengthen the party at the grassroots level by taking up causes dear to the STs. Soon, a coordination panel will visitthe tribal areas to take stock of the situation, he said.

Earlier, the party had formed a panel of five members headed by former Rajya Sabha MP Garikipati Mohan Rao to coordinate the issues pertaining to the SC constituencies and a coordination committee under the chairmanship of former MP A.P. Jithender Reddy was formed to look into the party working in the 19 SC constituencies across the State. The president wanted partymen to keep a tab on the assurances made by the government to these communities and be prepared to join the people in taking up agitations to demand the fulfilment.

He said SC/ST committees should be formed at the constituency, district and booth level with details to be sourced about the two-bedroom housing, unemployment, vacancies in government, Dalit Bandhu scheme, highhandedness of the ruling party functionaries and others in each of the areas for the parties to chalk out a comprehensive action plan before the polls. However, selection of party candidates falls within the purview of the central high command, he clarified, according to a party press release.