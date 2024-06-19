Bandi Sanjay vows to protect national interests, dharma

The maiden visit of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar to Karimnagar town on Wednesday turned out to be a thanksgiving tour as an elated Mr. Sanjay Kumar bowed down and touched his head to the ground offering salutations to the motherland.

ADVERTISEMENT

I will steadfastly strive to protect national interests and dharma, he said, overwhelmed by the grand welcome he received from the BJP cadre on his first visit to Karimnagar after being inducted into the Union Cabinet.

Mr. Sanjay was accorded a rousing welcome by the BJP cadre at Kaman Chowrasta in Karimnagar where he prostrated on the main road and bowed his head to the ground amid the resounding slogans of ‘Jai Modi’ and ‘Jai Sanjay’. Giving credit to the people of Karimnagar for his political ascent from a municipal corporator to Union Minister, Mr Sanjay promised to work with unwavering commitment for the development of Telangana including the Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency, which he is representing for the second consecutive term.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Sanjay, the BJP national general secretary, thanked the people of Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency and the rank and file of the party for their overwhelming support. “I salute the people of Telangana and owe a lot to my party cadre who had faced lathis of cops, police cases and gone to jail during our struggle against the misrule of the previous K. Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government. Against all odds, they (BJP cadre) walked along with me during the 155-day Praja Sangrama Yatra covering a distance of 1,600 km across Telangana,” he said, recalling the party workers’ contribution to strengthen the BJP in Telangana during his tenure as the BJP State president in the past.

Mr Sanjay said, “I am indebted to the party workers. I will discharge my duties diligently as per the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.”

Later, Mr Sanjay offered special prayers at Mahashakti temple and took blessings of his mother at his residence in Karimnagar. He then proceeded to Kondagattu hill shrine in Jagtial district, where he offered prayers to the presiding deity Lord Anjaneya Swamy (Anjanna).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.