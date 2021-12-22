Bandi Sanjay to go on fast over ‘unemployment’ in Telangana

BJP appeals to all parties and organisations to unite for the cause

Telangana BJP has demanded the government to immediately issue job notifications and fill up the existing vacancies in different departments.

Party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar will go on a dawn-to-dusk hunger strike on December 27 near Indira Park here to highlight this issue, said general secretary D. Pradeep Kumar, and vice president G. Manohar Reddy on Wednesday.

National general secretary Tarun Chugh will also be present. BJP has appealed to all political parties and organisations fighting for the unemployed youth to unite and ‘force’ the TRS government to adhere to the promises made during elections, they said at a press conference along with secretaries S. Prakash Reddy and K. Madhavi.

The party maintained that the TS Public Service Commission has filled up just 36,000 posts in the last six years, and the government claim of filling up 1.36 lakh vacancies was a blatant lie. “The Chief Minister had announced a mega job mela in December last for filling up 50,000 vacancies but not a single notification was issued in the last one year,” said Mr. Reddy.

The BJP leaders pointed out that the Pay Revision Commission headed by S.R. Biswal had itself stated that there were 1.91 lakh vacancies in 31 departments or about 31% gap and since it has been almost a year since the report was tabled, this number could have easily risen with retirements.

“There are at least 4.5 lakh educated unemployed youth in Telangana eagerly looking for government notifications since provision of public sector jobs was among the main issues behind the agitation for a separate State of Telangana but the TRS government did not fulfil the demands and is unmoved by youngsters resorting to extreme acts in frustration,” he said.

The party also said that not a single teacher was recruited and there were 16,000 posts lying vacant and 4,000 schools closed in the name of ‘rationalisation’. “The government has not given a single stipend to the unemployed as assured in the party manifesto before elections,” it charged.

“The Chief Minister should realise that the administration is suffering due to lack of adequate personnel in departments and work is piling up with the existing staff unable to cope with the extra burden,” they added. A poster of the upcoming protest was also released.