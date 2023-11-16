Bandi Sanjay stops people from calling him ‘CM’ at election meeting

November 16, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

“Please don’t say CM...CM..., I may lose my post, please do not make those slogans,” appealed BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar to the assembled gathering at Ramachandrapuram, where he had arrived to campaign on behalf of the party candidate Nandishwar Goud on Thursday.

Making his maiden election campaign public meeting on the capital outskirts after the electioneering has begun and arriving from Karimnagar on a helicopter, Mr. Sanjay Kumar was his usual self – fire and brimstone, trying to rouse the passions of the people with his trademark fiery speech.

“Patancheru is on the capital suburbs, but it takes three hours to reach the city with no proper roads. There is no health facility here forcing local people to try to rush back into the city. What was the MLA doing apart from making lot of money from ‘settlements’? When our party comes to power, I will take the responsibility to build a 100-bed hospital, extend the metro rail up to Sangareddy and Tellapur,” he declared.

Highlighting local issues, the BJP leader pointed out the pollution in air due to the industries nearby and also in the water bodies, accusing the government of not taking any steps to control it. But, the BRS leaders have been involved in shady real estate deals taking advantage of the growth around the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The MP’s contention was that it was the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that gives all the funds for infrastructure works and other schemes. “It is Modi government alone which can do justice to the poor, ensure jobs for the youth, pensions for the aged and build two-bedroom houses. If BRS or Congress Party are elected to power, Telangana will become another Sri Lanka and face financial ruin,” he warned.

The Centre has been given lakhs of jobs every year whereas the KCR government has promised jobs to the youth, but has given employment to only family members. “KCR’s power is sure to be cut early next month. Let there be no doubt about,” he said.

The Congress Party is much worse and more corrupt and is not giving any guarantee that its MLAs will defect on winning to BRS with “KCR funding its candidates”, he alleged. “Did any Congress leader take up any fight on behalf of the people? I did and went to jail many times,” he said.

There was rapturous response when he mentioned the “BC as CM” promise and alluded to the 60% population in the area hailing from the weaker sections. Muslims too should realise that BRS and Congress Party have only cheated them and are using them as vote banks, he urged.

In the same breath, he raised his voice calling upon “Sadhus and Sants” to awaken the Hindu vote bank just like the Muslim clerics canvassing for the Congress Party. With his trademark ‘Chalu Dora, Selavu Dora (It’s enough, take a break chief)’ addressing the local MLA, he signed off as people vied to take selfies.