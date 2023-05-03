ADVERTISEMENT

Bandi Sanjay speaking nonsense: Bajireddy Govardhan

May 03, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

TSRTC chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan alleged that BJP State president Bandi Sajay Kumar was speaking nonsense despite being in the position of state president of a national party and it was unfortunate.

“Mr Sanjay has been alleging that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been not going to filed. Is he blind? Can’t he see the latest visit by the Chief Minister to Khammam district after heavy rains and hailstorm hit the state? Had Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao not released ₹151 crore towards payment for crop loss?” asked Mr. Govardhan while speaking to reporters here on Wednesday.

Informing that Mr. Chandhrashekar Rao had spent about ₹4.5 lakh crore towards farmers’ welfare and development in the last nine years, the MLA dared the BJP president to come open with figures on how much the Centre had spent for farmers. He also demanded that the BJP get ₹10,000 per acre from the Centre to farmers who lost crop due to recent rains instead of demanding ₹30,000 compensation from the state.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The BRS MLA said that the BJP leaders were always telling lies and people were not ready to trust them at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US