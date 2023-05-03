Bandi Sanjay speaking nonsense: Bajireddy Govardhan

May 03, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TSRTC chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan alleged that BJP State president Bandi Sajay Kumar was speaking nonsense despite being in the position of state president of a national party and it was unfortunate.

“Mr Sanjay has been alleging that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been not going to filed. Is he blind? Can’t he see the latest visit by the Chief Minister to Khammam district after heavy rains and hailstorm hit the state? Had Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao not released ₹151 crore towards payment for crop loss?” asked Mr. Govardhan while speaking to reporters here on Wednesday.

Informing that Mr. Chandhrashekar Rao had spent about ₹4.5 lakh crore towards farmers’ welfare and development in the last nine years, the MLA dared the BJP president to come open with figures on how much the Centre had spent for farmers. He also demanded that the BJP get ₹10,000 per acre from the Centre to farmers who lost crop due to recent rains instead of demanding ₹30,000 compensation from the state.

The BRS MLA said that the BJP leaders were always telling lies and people were not ready to trust them at all.