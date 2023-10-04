Bandi Sanjay slams KTR for calling PM Modi a ‘liar’

October 04, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - JAGTIAL

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has accused Municipal Administration Minister and BRS working president K.T.Rama Rao of making ‘highly objectionable’ remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the Minister was unable to digest the resounding success of the PM’s public meeting in Nizamabad on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media in Jagtial town en route Karimnagar from Nizamabad on Tuesday night, he strongly condemned Mr.Rama Rao’s reported remarks against Mr.Modi terming him a ‘liar.’ “It is the persons at the helm in the ruling BRS dispensation in Telangana, who are cheating people and minting money,” he charged, alleging that BRS president and Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao made a vain bid to get the support of BJP in the previous GHMC elections, on the pretext of joining the NDA.

But the BRS has no credibility, and none will believe the party leadership considering its deceptive tactics, Mr Sanjay alleged, adding that there are 38 constituent parties in the NDA.

While people of Telangana are elated over the sanction of developmental works worth ₹20,000 crore, a central tribal university, and a national turmeric board announced by the Prime Minister, the BRS leadership is unleashing a ‘smear campaign’ against Mr.Modi with ‘narrow political machinations’, he said.

