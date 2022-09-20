Bandi Sanjay sees a conspiracy to stall ST quota

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is conspiring not to implement the 10% quota for the Scheduled Tribes (STs) by blaming the BJP and see that it gets caught in legal tangles, observed TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday.

Continuing his ongoing ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ for the eighth day at Uppal and environs, he claimed that the ruling party has been resorting to a social media campaign that he was against the ST quota and dared KCR to take a vow about his sincerity in implementing it.

The BJP leader’s main focus was, however, on the civic scene where he pointed to the bad roads, inadequate sewage coverage and drinking water supply issues, and questioned the role of the public representatives who had “adopted” the area for development.

The TRS government has totally neglected the provision for basic amenities in many parts of the twin cities as it was involved in all kinds of scams. “When our party MLA was here he built 3,000 houses for the poor, how many two-bedroom houses have been constructed here,” he asked.

At another public meeting at Nacharam crossroads, when the issue of the Wakf Board alleged encroachments was brought to his notice on about 7,000 plots, he offered to take up a legal fight. “How can they put the land in the prohibited list after necessary permissions were taken by the owners,” he asked and said he was ready to take up a protest programme on a date of their choice.

Dharani, a big scam: Eatala Rajender

Former Minister Eatala Rajender demanded the government to immediately resolve the issues related to the ‘Dharani’ revenue portal and charged that it was a bigger scam than the irrigation projects on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at the state office, he alleged that the portal is only being used as a conduit to make fraudulent transactions benefitting the ruling party and called for release of a white paper on its functioning. “If KCR is unable to make corrections in the portal, he should quit admitting inability to do so because scores of farmers are suffering,” he said.

There are about 18 lakh pending applications seeking corrections in the portal with only six lakh problems solved of the 24 lakh applications received, he said and accused the top official of being in the know in a 1000 acre illegal transfer of land from the prohibited list to people close to the top political bosses in the state.

The BJP MLA claimed that the physical survey before the portal came into force was not done properly but the Chief Minister took the word of the Collectors concerned. The online portal was launched in a hurry and once the deficiencies started getting out into the open, the administration has been trying to do a cover up ever since, he said.