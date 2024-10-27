Bandi Sanjay seeks thorough probe into alleged rave party of KTR’s relative

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has demanded a thorough investigation into an alleged rave party held at a farmhouse in Janwada, on the city’s outskirts, reportedly organised by a relative of BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Sanjay accused the Congress government of attempting to shield KTR’s relatives and demanded that CCTV footage from the farmhouse be made public. The BJP leader claimed that certain high-ranking police officials, who previously had close links with the BRS leadership, were working to erase evidence related to the incident. “If the Congress government, which previously attempted to protect BRS leaders in the Kaleshwaram scam, seeks to shield them again due to political connections, there will be strong public opposition,” he warned.

The BJP leader also stated that if Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is serious about making Telangana drug-free, he must ensure a rigorous investigation into the case. “We have got credible information saying that close relatives of KTR were involved, along with those supplying drugs,” Mr. Sanjay stated, urging the State government to treat the matter with due seriousness. He further expressed confidence in the Telangana police but noted previous instances where police officials purportedly shielded family members of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

Meanwhile, Medak BJP MP M. Raghunandan Rao also demanded transparency in the probe, stressing the release of unedited CCTV footage from both inside and outside the premises of the farmhouse. Further, Mr. Rao alleged that inaction on the Janwada farmhouse suggests a compromise between Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and former minister KTR.

