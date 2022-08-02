Bandi Sanjay seeks people’s support to form a honest govt

Devote one year for the purpose, says the State BJP chief

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Tuesday, exhorted youth, women, farmers, employees and other sections to “voluntarily devote one year to establish a “just, honest, non-corrupt, non-family government” as per the Constitution and the aspirations of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar where the “poor will get justice”.

“Please support us. There is no need to fear Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) government as it has just one year. If the BJP government comes to power, there will salaries on time for employees, jobs for youth, houses for poor under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY), insurance for farmers under ‘PM Fasal Bima’, free healthcare and education for the eligible beneficiaries,” he said, addressing a public meeting at Yadadri, about 70 km from capital, before commencing third stage of the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ for 328 km in 24 days.

Against the backdrop of an overcast sky in an open ground and surrounded by a galaxy of party leaders, he said the TRS Government has been acting like a “demon” and should be voted out for creating problems to every section. The first visit after the results are declared in the next elections will be to the Bhagyalakshmi Temple at Charminar and only there will be the ‘swearing in ceremony’.

“Many ridiculed when we took out the yatra for the first time, we began during rains, held the second round in extreme heat and now it is raining again, but we will not stop our walk despite thunder and lightning, as we are fighting for the sake of the poor in a situation where TRS promises remain unfulfilled and the Centre’s schemes/funds are either being diluted or diverted,” he claimed.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, who reached the venue after offering prayers at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple along with chief guest and Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of turning the temple redevelopment project into a “real estate venture” and “undertaking bad quality works” thus spoiling the holy premises.

“We have a government unmoved when students of IIIT-Basar and tribal schools are agitating for quality food. They are forced to eat worm laced food and there are many instances of children being hospitalised. KCR has no time for children seeking proper food but sits in Delhi dreaming of changing the national political landscape,” he charged.

He got a resounding “no” from the gathering when he questioned - “how many farmers got loan waiver of ₹1 lakh, how many got stipend, three acres for Dalits? Dalit Bandhu? Free urea?” The Karimnagar MP demanded the government ensure insurance for weavers be made applicable to everyone of the community who died in the last year irrespective of the cause of the death.

“KCR has built Kaleshwaram project without any plan leading to submergence of the motors after increasing the expenditure to ₹1 lakh crore from ₹30,000 crore.The BJP would have got a bad name if we have it the national project status,” he remarked.

The BJP leader also charged the Majlis and TRS leaders of being involved in “every crime” in recent times including atrocities on women, drugs and real estate mafia. Fellow MPs -D. Aravind, Soyam Babu Rao, MLAs - T. Raja Singh, Eatala Rajender, M. Raghunandan Rao, former MPs Vivek Venkatswamy, G. Mohan Rao, former MLCs P. Sudhakar Reddy, N. Ramchander Rao and others were present as state vice president G. Manohar Reddy conducted the proceedings.