Bandi Sanjay seeks CM’s intervention to address crisis in power loom industry in Sircilla

March 30, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. | Photo Credit: File Photo

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday wrote a letter to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy seeking urgent measures to alleviate the plight of the powerloom weavers and workers hit by the crisis in Sircilla powerloom industry.

In his letter, Mr Sanjay Kumar said the powerloom owners, weavers and workers are facing severe financial hardships. An inordinate delay in payment of dues worth ₹270 crore to the powerloom units under the Bathukamma Sarees scheme in Sircilla had worsened the situation, he pointed out.

Powerloom owners/ weavers have been organising relay hunger strike for the past 27 days in Sircilla demanding urgent measures to help mitigate the crisis, he said, renewing his appeal to the Chief Minister to intervene to address the crisis in powerloom industry in Sircilla on a war footing.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar urged the State government to waive the power bills arrears, continue power subsidy to the powerloom units, place fresh orders with the powerloom units for production of fabric and implement the “worker to owner” scheme.

