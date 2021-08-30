Bandi Sanjay remarks at Charminar flayed

HYDERABAD

30 August 2021 21:01 IST

The Congress party has criticised Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his remarks made at Bhagyalaxmi temple-Charminar portraying as if they were part of another country and as if no one had ever visited it before.

Senior vice president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) G. Niranjan said here on Monday that Mr. Sanjay appeared to have no knowledge about the history of Charminar or Bhagyalaxmi temple. It was in 1990, the then AICC president Rajiv Gandhi had commenced his sadbhavana yatra in the Twin Cities from there.

Further, he stated that the then Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad had participated in the sadbhavana yatra commemoration meeting there in 2015 and the then AICC president Rahul Gandhi in 2018. He also mentioned that then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had campaigned for the party candidates in all the Assembly segments of the Old City in 1983 and later she had visited Charminar in 1984 too to console the people affected in communal clashes in the City.

Advertising

Advertising

In 1998, the then AICC president Sonia Gandhi had visited Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple and a mosque in the Old City hit by communal clashes. Mr. Niranjan sought to know how the BJP could achieve Akhand Bharath by creating disputes among different sections of people.