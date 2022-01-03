Bandi Sanjay remanded in 14-day judicial custody

Police book cases against BJP Member of Parliament for violating prohibitory orders

BJP State president and Member of Parliament from Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay was remanded in 14-day judicial custody by a local court here on Monday.

Mr. Sanjay and four others were arrested by the Karimnagar police on Sunday night on charges of causing grievous hurt to public servants to deter them from discharging their duties and attempting to hold “Jagarana Deeksha” in defiance of the prohibitory orders promulgated to prevent spread of COVID-19, sources said.

Tense moments preceded the arrest of Mr. Sanjay during the latter’s “Jagarana Deeksha” at his camp office as the BJP cadres tried to prevent the police from entering into the venue resulting in jostling.

Police who were present in large numbers stormed into the office building after breaking open the shutter locks allegedly with gas cutters and foiled the “deeksha” by arresting Mr. Sanjay and several others for allegedly holding what they termed as “unauthorised deeksha” in contravention of the ban on large gatherings to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The State BJP chief’s arrest triggered widespread condemnation from the senior leaders of the party, who termed it as “curbing” democratic protest (deeksha) aimed at amplifying the concerns of thousands of government employees and teachers in the State over certain provisions of the GO 317 and the “arbitrary zonal transfer policy.”

Cases under various sections, including 188, 332, 333, 149 and 147, of the IPC as well as Section 51-B of the Disaster Management Act, (DM Act), 2005, have been registered against Mr. Sanjay and 16 others, police said.

Mr. Sanjay and four other arrested accused were produced before the local court by the police on Monday afternoon. The court remanded them in judicial custody till January 17.

Police also booked several other BJP cadres under the relevant sections of the IPC and the DM Act.

Earlier in the day, a group of BJP cadres staged a protest near the District Police Training College here.