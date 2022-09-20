Bandi Sanjay promises to solve Jawaharnagar dump yard pollution issue

A view of the Jawaharnagar dump yard on the outskirts of Hyderabad.File photo R | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao visit the Jawaharnagar municipal dumping yard and see for himself the travails of people living in the vicinity on account of the pollution on Monday.

Addressing a public meeting at Dummaiguda crossroads as part of the ongoing ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ – fourth phase, he accused the TRS government of ignoring the pollution problem and not taking up any remedial measures to provide relief to the residents of the nearby colonies.

Promising to solve the dumping yard issue if his party is elected to power, Mr. Sanjay Kumar lambasted the TRS regime of being involved in land grabbing and corruption instead of taking up civic infrastructure works for which tall promises were made even on social media.

The MP took objection to the All India service officers singing the praises of the Chief Minister and sought to point out that KCR had called for changing the Constitution framed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The TRS government was on its last leg and has neglected the Medchal area, which lacks a proper public hospital and a degree college.

“KCR has thrown the administration into a disarray with his focus on joining national politics,” he added. Senior leader P. Muralidhar Rao, G. Manohar Reddy and others were present.

Public meeting

Union Minister for Rural Development, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will be the chief guest for the public meeting proposed to be held to mark the end of the fourth phase of 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' taken up by Mr. Sanjay Kumar at Pedda Amberpet on September 22.

This was stated by former MLA N V S S Prabhakar, senior leader B. Narasimha Reddy and official spokesman N.V. Subash at a press conference after the State office-bearers’ meeting presided over by the State chief on Monday afternoon. The meeting hailed the “overwhelming” response for the ‘padayatra’ from the people of Qutbullapur, Malkajgiri, Cantonment and other areas despite the “obstacles” of the State government worried about the growing popularity for the party, said the leaders.

"The 'padayatra' has clearly established that the BJP is the only alternative to the TRS and people do want to be hostages for four members of the family having total power anymore. They have also realised that only four constituencies are being taken care of in the State," they charged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations will go on for another fortnight, where many welfare activities will be taken up in all mandals. A meeting with intellectuals will be held on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on Sepember 25. Motorcycle rallies will be taken up in the remaining Assembly constituencies, they added.